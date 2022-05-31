UrduPoint.com

Greek Opposition Demands Legal Clarification For Confiscation Of Iranian Oil

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Greek largest opposition party, Coalition of the Radical Left - Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA), on Tuesday asked the Greek government to clarify the legal grounds for the confiscation of Iranian oil from a former Russian-flagged tanker at the request of the United States

"What was the legal basis for the US request for legal assistance in confiscating oil from the tanker? Was the proposal of the (Greek) anti-money laundering authority to continue the detention of the Russian ship contrary (to the US request)? On what legal basis did the ship remain detained during the time between the cancellation of the original decision about its arrest by the anti-money laundering authority and the decision of the one-judge trial court of Chalcis to grant the US request?" the party said in a statement.

The party added that initially, the anti-money laundering authority decided not to confiscate Iranian oil or detain the tanker.

US sanctions against Iran are not considered legal by the EU and Greece, the party noted.

The party also asked what actions had been taken for the immediate release of the crew, and why Greece did not receive significant support from the US, which initiated the process of confiscation.

Last Friday, Iran's armed forces captured two Greek-flagged oil tankers the Delta Poseidon and the Prudent Warrior in Persian Gulf waters, reportedly in response to the seizure of the Iranian-flagged tanker Lana in Greek waters in mid-April on suspicion that it was avoiding EU sanctions. The US claimed that the vessel was carrying Iranian crude, subject to US sanctions, and requested that the cargo be handed over to it, despite later reports that it was a Russian-flagged tanker Pegas that had changed its ownership before entering Greek waters.

