Greek Parliament Votes For 2021 Budget With Increased Defense Spending

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:10 AM

Greek Parliament Votes for 2021 Budget With Increased Defense Spending

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Greek parliament on Tuesday evening voted for the state budget for 2021, which stipulates a 62 percent increase in defense spending - up to 5.44 billion Euros ($6.6 billion) from 3.35 billion euros in 2020.

The budget was adopted by the votes of the ruling party: 158 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament voted in favor.

The opposition voted against - 142 votes. Some of the lawmakers voted by mail in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

The opposition did not vote against the growth of military spending amid deteriorating relations with Turkey. When voting for items of expenditure, an increase in funds for the Ministry of National Defense was supported by 189 lawmakers, with 16 votes against and 95 abstentions.

