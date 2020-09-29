UrduPoint.com
Greek Police Deploy Tear Gas To Disperse Anti-US Protesters In Athens - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Greek police on Monday used tear gas to disperse demonstrators protesting near the US Embassy in Athens against US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Greece, the Proto Thema newspaper reported.

Members of leftist organizations first gathered in the capital's Parko Eleftherias and then marched to the embassy, chanting anti-US and anti-NATO slogans.

According to the media outlet, at about 8.00 p.m. (17:00 GMT), the protesters arrived at the destination, accompanied by police. When the crowd tried to get closer to the embassy, the police stopped them, causing minor clashes between the protesters and the law enforcement officers, who in turn used tear gas.

Similar marches were also held in Heraklion and Thessaloniki. In the latter city, demonstrators desecrated the US flag near the US Consulate General.

Pompeo is currently on a two-day visit to Greece. He has already held talks with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Thessaloniki and signed an agreement on cooperation in science and technology. The US secretary of state flew to Crete, where he will meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

