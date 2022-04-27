UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister Convenes Meeting On Energy

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 01:59 PM

Greek Prime Minister Convenes Meeting on Energy

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened a government meeting on energy on Wednesday after Russia halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, his press office said

"Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold a meeting today at 15.

30 (12:30 GMT) at Maximos Palace with the participation of the leadership of the Ministry of Environment and Energy on the country's energy sufficiency and the wider impact caused by yesterday's decisions by Russia," the office said in a statement.

The office added that Mitsotakis also held a phone conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and promised him assistance.

