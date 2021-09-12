Greek Prime Minister Says Economic Growth Target For 2021 Revised Up to 5.9%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) The Greek economy growth target for 2021 will be revised 3.6% to 5.9%, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

"Today, I am able to announce the revision of the [economic] growth target for 2021 from 3.6% to 5.9%," Mitsotakis said Saturday speaking at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

In his speech, primarily addressed to the younger audiences, the prime minister also noted that "no one will be left behind" and highlighted that "the pandemic unleashed a giant program worth ‚¬41 billion [approximately $48.4 billion] over the labor sector, the reforms were not stopped.

"

Mitsotakis went on to say that the income of all workers rose by 4% during the pandemic and introduced three targets intended to maintain this achievement: lower VAT taxes for cafes and transport, strict laws on competition and profiteering, and state support to offset effect of rising prices on households.

TIF is an annual international exhibition held in Greece's second-largest city Thessaloniki. This year it celebrates its 85th cession and will be running until September 19. This year's event is dedicated to Greece ” its past, present and future.