Greek Prime Minister Travels To Cairo For Summit With Egyptian, Cypriot Leaders - Reports

Greek Prime Minister Travels to Cairo for Summit With Egyptian, Cypriot Leaders - Reports

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is headed for Egypt on Monday to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and his Cypriot counterpart, Nicos Anastasiades, for a trilateral summit, due to be held in Cairo on Tuesday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is headed for Egypt on Monday to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and his Cypriot counterpart, Nicos Anastasiades, for a trilateral summit, due to be held in Cairo on Tuesday, media reported.

The summit will be the seventh of its kind since 2014, when the three countries agreed to a cooperation mechanism aimed at enhancing relations, especially in the natural gas sector.

The leaders will be signing tripartite as well as bilateral agreements on a range of issues from security to cultural exchange, according to Greek newspaper Ekathimerini. The last such meeting took place in Athens in May 2018.

The three nations have been part of a scramble to secure energy dominance in the East Mediterranean after promising natural gas discoveries also prompted Israel and Turkey to begin offshore drilling.

Relations between Greece and Turkey worsened after Ankara started drilling for hydrocarbons off the coast of Cyprus, which is de facto split into two parts � the Greek Cypriot Administration and the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The European Union has called on Turkey to end the drilling in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone. Meanwhile, Ankara continues to claim that it has the right to conduct drilling activities.

