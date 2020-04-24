Greek Prime Minister Urged EU to Resume Air Traffic as Soon as Possible - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during recent video conference summit among EU leaders supported an urgent establishment of an economic recovery fund and called on the bloc to resume air traffic as soon as possible to support the tourism industry, a source in the Greek government told reporters on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during recent video conference summit among EU leaders supported an urgent establishment of an economic recovery fund and called on the bloc to resume air traffic as soon as possible to support the tourism industry, a source in the Greek government told reporters on Friday.

On Thursday, European Union leaders met by video to debate a massive plan for amplifying investment to national economies to fuel post-coronavirus recovery.

"Prime Minister Mitsotakis during his speech emphasized that Greece fully supports the urgent establishment of the recovery fund in addition to the long-term European budget. The prime minister agreed with the opinion that this fund should be very big and that it should be financed using some general long-term debt instrument ... The fund should focus primarily on subsidies to EU member states, rather than on loans," the source said.

According to him, the prime minister called for the speedy resumption of flights, which is necessary for tourism.

Tourism has been one of the main income items for the Greek budget. In 2019, 31.3 million tourists visited Greece, and revenues from the tourism sector amounted to 18.1 billion Euros ($19.5 billion).

"The prime minister urged European Council President Charles Michel to ask the European Commission to develop a very specific proposal on the resumption of air traffic as soon as possible. He pointed out that the single market exists not only to support the free movement of goods, as the free movement of people constitutes its basis," the source added.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece as of Thursday stood at 2,463, and the death toll amounted to 125. Since March 23, Greece has been under a strict lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, with citizens banned from leaving their residences except for going to work or medical emergencies, and shopping for food.