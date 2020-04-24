UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Prime Minister Urged EU To Resume Air Traffic As Soon As Possible - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:12 PM

Greek Prime Minister Urged EU to Resume Air Traffic as Soon as Possible - Source

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during recent video conference summit among EU leaders supported an urgent establishment of an economic recovery fund and called on the bloc to resume air traffic as soon as possible to support the tourism industry, a source in the Greek government told reporters on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during recent video conference summit among EU leaders supported an urgent establishment of an economic recovery fund and called on the bloc to resume air traffic as soon as possible to support the tourism industry, a source in the Greek government told reporters on Friday.

On Thursday, European Union leaders met by video to debate a massive plan for amplifying investment to national economies to fuel post-coronavirus recovery.

"Prime Minister Mitsotakis during his speech emphasized that Greece fully supports the urgent establishment of the recovery fund in addition to the long-term European budget. The prime minister agreed with the opinion that this fund should be very big and that it should be financed using some general long-term debt instrument ... The fund should focus primarily on subsidies to EU member states, rather than on loans," the source said.

According to him, the prime minister called for the speedy resumption of flights, which is necessary for tourism.

Tourism has been one of the main income items for the Greek budget. In 2019, 31.3 million tourists visited Greece, and revenues from the tourism sector amounted to 18.1 billion Euros ($19.5 billion).

"The prime minister urged European Council President Charles Michel to ask the European Commission to develop a very specific proposal on the resumption of air traffic as soon as possible. He pointed out that the single market exists not only to support the free movement of goods, as the free movement of people constitutes its basis," the source added.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece as of Thursday stood at 2,463, and the death toll amounted to 125. Since March 23, Greece has been under a strict lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, with citizens banned from leaving their residences except for going to work or medical emergencies, and shopping for food.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget European Union Traffic Greece March 2019 Market From Government Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

English cricket season delayed until July

2 minutes ago

South Africa to gradually 'ease' virus lockdown fr ..

2 minutes ago

District dministration issues SOPs for Ramazan

4 minutes ago

Unprecedented virus lockdown as Muslims mark Ramaz ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

4 minutes ago

Recovering British Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'i ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.