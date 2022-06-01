UrduPoint.com

Greek Shipping Firms Not Barred From Transporting Russian Oil Despite Embargo - Mitsotakis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 12:33 AM

Greek Shipping Firms Not Barred From Transporting Russian Oil Despite Embargo - Mitsotakis

The sixth package of EU sanctions against Moscow does not prohibit Greek shipowners from transporting Russian oil to third countries, although shipments from Russia to the EU will decrease, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The sixth package of EU sanctions against Moscow does not prohibit Greek shipowners from transporting Russian oil to third countries, although shipments from Russia to the EU will decrease, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the EU leaders reached an agreement on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, stipulating a gradual embargo on Russian oil supplies transported by sea, while pipeline deliveries will continue as normal for now. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU intends to cut oil imports from Russia by 90% by the end of 2022 after reaching the agreement.

At a press conference following the meeting, journalists asked Mitsotakis what effect the oil embargo will have on the Greek shipping industry since Greek shipowners own 26% of the world's tanker fleet.

"Less oil will be transported from Russia to Europe. However, I would like to highlight that there are no sanctions that prohibit Greek shipping (companies) from transporting Russian oil to third countries," Mitsotakis said.

The prime minister noted that Greek companies will have to decide whether they want to ship Russian oil from now on. However, he said, there will be no significant consequences for Greek shipping firms given that "there is no horizontal ban on the issue."

At the same time, Mitsotakis said that "Greek shipping can play a key role" in the transportation of grains from Ukrainian ports.

The prime minister also said that the embargo on deliveries of Russian oil is unlikely to result in higher fuel prices, adding that "each package of sanctions has a price, but for us it will be less than for Russia."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Moscow Russia Europe Oil Same Price From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Kashmir Affairs to hold APC on Kashmir ..

Ministry of Kashmir Affairs to hold APC on Kashmir issue on Wednesday

1 minute ago
 Beautification of Canal Road started

Beautification of Canal Road started

1 minute ago
 US Will Not Provide Weapons to Ukraine Allowing Ki ..

US Will Not Provide Weapons to Ukraine Allowing Kiev to Attack Russia - Envoy to ..

1 minute ago
 US Will 'Absolutely' Try Again to Pass New Sanctio ..

US Will 'Absolutely' Try Again to Pass New Sanctions on North Korea - Envoy to U ..

1 minute ago
 Secretary Culture for joint efforts to promote Sin ..

Secretary Culture for joint efforts to promote Sindhi language

4 minutes ago
 Antibiotics may cause deadly fungal infections in ..

Antibiotics may cause deadly fungal infections in hospitalised patients

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.