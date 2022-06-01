Greek Shipping Firms Not Barred From Transporting Russian Oil Despite Embargo - Mitsotakis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The sixth package of EU sanctions against Moscow does not prohibit Greek shipowners from transporting Russian oil to third countries, although shipments from Russia to the EU will decrease, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the EU leaders reached an agreement on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, stipulating a gradual embargo on Russian oil supplies transported by sea, while pipeline deliveries will continue as normal for now. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU intends to cut oil imports from Russia by 90% by the end of 2022 after reaching the agreement.

At a press conference following the meeting, journalists asked Mitsotakis what effect the oil embargo will have on the Greek shipping industry since Greek shipowners own 26% of the world's tanker fleet.

"Less oil will be transported from Russia to Europe. However, I would like to highlight that there are no sanctions that prohibit Greek shipping (companies) from transporting Russian oil to third countries," Mitsotakis said.

The prime minister noted that Greek companies will have to decide whether they want to ship Russian oil from now on. However, he said, there will be no significant consequences for Greek shipping firms given that "there is no horizontal ban on the issue."

At the same time, Mitsotakis said that "Greek shipping can play a key role" in the transportation of grains from Ukrainian ports.

The prime minister also said that the embargo on deliveries of Russian oil is unlikely to result in higher fuel prices, adding that "each package of sanctions has a price, but for us it will be less than for Russia."