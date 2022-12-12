UrduPoint.com

Green Activists To File Lawsuits Against UK Gov't Over New Fossil Fuel Projects - Reports

Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and Uplift have informed the government of the United Kingdom that they will legally challenge its decision to issue additional licenses for gas and oil exploration in the North Sea, The Guardian reported on Monday, citing the three letters before action.

In October, the UK government opened a new licensing round that is expected to provide about 130 licenses to drill in nearly 900 locations. Last week, it also approved the construction of a new coal mine in Cumbria, the first in three decades.

The three climate groups sent letters to business Secretary Grant Shapps demanding that the decision regarding the new licenses be reversed, arguing this was unlawful under both UK law and its international climate obligations.

"If the UK government wants to retain a shred of credibility on climate, they should stop setting off new climate timebombs and get serious about investing in the solutions. If they don't, we are ready to challenge them in court," Greenpeace oil and gas campaigner Phil Evans was quoted as saying.

The climate groups challenged the UK government's rationale that the North Sea oil and gas expansion was necessary to solve the country's energy crisis, saying little new gas would be produced for at least a decade. With regard to the Cumbrian coal mine, the government has touted it as a "zero-emission" facility but ignored the greenhouse gas emissions that will emerge from burning the coal produced, the report said.

