Green Hydrogen To Boost CPEC Development

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 11:31 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :China's investment in green energy in countries along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has exceeded its investment in traditional fossil energy.

"BRI countries have rich wind, photovoltaic and hydropower resources, which makes green energy development an important direction in the future," said An Fengquan, Deputy Director General of International Cooperation Department of National Energy Administration of China (NEA).

Apart from building plants and facilities for clean-green energy production, expanding the application of green energy in the BRI programs should also be stressed.

Hydrogen produced with renewable energy sources, or green hydrogen, has emerged as a key energy to achieve net-zero emissions from heavy industry and transport. When we mention hydrogen, most people first think of new energy vehicles, while it has a much wider range of applications, such as chemical, power generation and steelmaking. Zhao Dong, general manager of China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) suggested that green hydrogen can be developed coupling with the large-scale development of green electricity and be applied to refining and chemical industry in the next step, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

"Energy enterprises and chemical enterprises can be involved in BRI projects to promote green hydrogen production for the demand of industrial production.

The extra hydrogen can be used for the production of low-carbon fuels and chemicals such as green ammonia and green methane. Such efforts can push forward BRI green energy development," he said.

His viewpoint echoes Dr. Najma Memon, professor of Analytical Chemistry at University of Sindh, Pakistan. "China is investing in most of the infrastructure in Pakistan, building roads and industrial zones, which local raw materials, including steel or concrete material used in it. Clean fuels like green hydrogen can play a big role in producing raw materials." Najma Memon suggested, stating the importance of expanding the application scenarios of green energy during the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of BRI.

"2023 marks the 10th anniversary of CPEC. Both countries should introduce green energy projects in the new era. The inclusion of green hydrogen technology can be a value addition. Making the materials used in construction works through clean technology can avoid contaminating the local environment, as well as introducing the new concept of green technologies in the country," he added.

More Stories From Business