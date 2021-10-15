UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 02:40 AM

Green Industrial Revolution Half Way of Reaching Investment Goals - UK Government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ten-point plan for a green industrial revolution that was set to mobilize over 12 billion Pounds ($15.8 billion) of investment has attracted almost half of that amount since it was launched in November 2020, the UK government said on Friday.

"More than £5.8 billion ($7.9 billion) of foreign investment in green projects has been secured since the launch of the Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan, along with at least 56,000 jobs in the UK's clean industries," Johnson's office said in a statement ahead of a special cabinet meeting on the government's green agenda later in the day.

The ambitious plan for a green industrial revolution includes a ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030 and other measures aimed at meeting net zero emission targets by 2050.

According to Johnson, investments will cover clean energy, transport, nature and innovative technologies, and will also create and support up to 250,000 jobs.

The ten-point plan also includes boosting production of offshore wind, hydrogen and nuclear energy, and encouraging the use of electric vehicles, public transport, cycling and walking.

The UK government will also support planes, ships and other difficult-to-decarbonize industries to become greener, build more energy efficient homes and public facilities, protect and restore natural environment and develop the cutting-edge technologies needed to achieve the new energy ambitions.

