Green Line BRT To Start From October: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT) service in Karachi would become operational by October this year.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan reviewed progress of five Federal projects in Karachi transformation plan and Green line BRT will start from October this year," he said in his tweet.

He said storm water drains, sewage, and roads project would be completed this fiscal year.

In addition, he informed that construction of the K-IV water project, modern Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and freight corridor projects would also start in this fiscal year.

