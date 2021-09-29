Green Transition Minister Proposes Ridding Italy of Gas Dependence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Roberto Cingolani, the Italian minister for ecological transition, on Wednesday called for a shift away from natural gas, arguing that more reliance on renewables would improve Italy's competitiveness.

"If we build a system of renewable energy sources well and in a prompt and timely manner and develop energy storage technologies we will get rid of gas faster," he told an energy seminar.

The minister said that investing in green energy was crucial for dealing with rising gas prices. Italians will see their gas and electricity bills go up by respectively 14.

4% and 29.8% per household in October.

"Dependence on gas means we pay more for electricity and heating when gas prices rise, as evidenced by the past few months... Independence from gas will cut costs and increase competitiveness," he argued.

Cingolani suggested earlier this month that Italy should go beyond its red lines and consider a return to nuclear power as a cleaner energy source. Italy closed its last power plants in 1990 and banned construction after the Fukushima disaster.