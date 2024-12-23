Greenfield Tyre project to boost exports: Advisor

The Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad said here on Monday that the Greenfield Tyre Manufacturing Facility project has significant export potential in addition to catering to a large domestic market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad said here on Monday that the Greenfield Tyre Manufacturing Facility project has significant export potential in addition to catering to a large domestic market.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, the advisor said, the project aims to save and generate foreign reserves for the country. He said, that investors’ confidence had increased and the investment environment was improving steadily.

The press release quoted International Finance Corporation (IFC) as having said that the corporation had partnered with leading local Banks to boost domestic Tyre production, the country’s first new tyre manufacturing facility in decades, which will help in import substitution of tyres equivalent to $500m in next few years.

The project is being executed with Armstrong Group based out of UAE & Karachi. IFC and a consortium of banks are providing upto $50.2mn in financing to Armstrong ZE to expand local production of tyres.

The project will create over 1800 jobs and bolster local manufacturing and supply chain. This will contribute to reducing reliance on imports and strengthening Pakistan’s foreign Currency reserves.