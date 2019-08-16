Greenland 'Not For Sale' But Open for Business - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Greenland "is not for sale ," Greenland's Foreign Ministry said on Friday, decrying US President Donald Trump 's alleged interest in purchasing the world 's biggest island.

"Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism. We're open for business, not for sale," the Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump repeatedly asked his advisers whether the United States could acquire the island, expressing interest in this purchase "with varying degrees of seriousness" and listening keenly to his advisers discussing the autonomous Danish territory's "abundant resources and geopolitical importance." The US leader has reportedly asked his counsel in the White House to study the idea of the purchase that could be aimed at boosting US military presence in the Arctic.

This is not the first attempt by Washington to acquire Greenland. Harry Truman offered to Denmark in 1946 $100 million for Greenland, but was refused. Moreover, the State Department eyed the possibility of purchasing Greenland as early as in 1867.

Greenland, located between the Arctic and the Atlantic oceans, is Denmark's autonomous consituent country. As of 2013, the population of the island, which can boast vast natural resources, amounted to slightly over 56,000 people. It is a self-ruling territory, with its own government making decisions on most domestic matters and the Danish central government handling foreign and security policy.