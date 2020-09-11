UrduPoint.com
Greenpeace Boat Obstructs Oil Shipments To Sweden's Largest Refinery - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:44 PM

Greenpeace Boat Obstructs Oil Shipments to Sweden's Largest Refinery - Reports

A boat belonging to the Greenpeace environmental organization has anchored in the Swedish port next to the Preem oil refinery in a way obstructing tankers from unloading the fuel at the facility, Sweden's public broadcaster Sveriges Radio reported on Friday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) A boat belonging to the Greenpeace environmental organization has anchored in the Swedish port next to the Preem oil refinery in a way obstructing tankers from unloading the fuel at the facility, Sweden's public broadcaster Sveriges Radio reported on Friday.

According to the report, the Greenpeace boat entered the Lysekil port in western Sweden late on Thursday. As of 3:40 p.m. (13:40 GMT) on Friday, it was reportedly still anchored on the route of tankers carrying oil to the Preem facility.

"They have not committed any crime at this point. The area where they now are is open to anybody and for any amount of time," Lysekil Police spokesman Christer Fuxborg told reporteres, as quoted by the outlet.

Police are currently negotiating with the eco-activists on board the Greenpeace boat � reportedly around 20 people � urging them to leave the port.

Oil refineries are traditionally among the key targets of criticism by Greenpeace and other environmental advocacy groups over the amount of pollutants they release into the atmosphere. The Preem refinery, in particular, caught an eye this summer after it got a permit from the Sweden government to enlarge the facility.

Climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, have decried the government's decision, saying that it breached Sweden's commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

