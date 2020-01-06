Grid live working robots in service in north China

Grid live working robots have been put into service in north China's Tianjin Municipality, replacing humans in the dangerous work on high-voltage power lines

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Grid live working robots have been put into service in north China's Tianjin Municipality, replacing humans in the dangerous work on high-voltage power lines.

Zhang Liming, head of emergency repair team of Tianjin Binhai Power Supply Company of the State Grid, presided over the development of the robots.

He said the robots can carry out "minimally invasive surgery" on the grid to effectively solve the problems that are difficult and dangerous in manual repairs.

The robots have been put into service in 10 power supply units of Tianjin Electric Power of the State Grid on a pilot basis.

Zhang said the robots have the abilities of visual recognition, motion control and electromagnetic interference, which give them the functions of accurate positioning, independent path planning in line with technical standards.

The State Grid Corporation has signed an agreement with the Tianjin municipal government in the construction of an industrialization base for the research, development, production, sales and maintenance services of grid live working robots.

Liu Zhaoling, of the Tianjin electric power equipment department of the State Grid, said that the robot industrialization base will further develop the robots' functions to promote the integration of the internet of Things technology and the robot technology in the service of the power grid maintenance.