UrduPoint.com

Grocery Prices In France Expected To Grow By Almost 8% In August - Poll

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Grocery Prices in France Expected to Grow by Almost 8% in August - Poll

Grocery prices in France are expected to grow by 7.9% in August, compared to the same indicator last year, a poll carried out on Thursday by the International Republican Institute (IRI) for the BFMTV broadcaster showed

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Grocery prices in France are expected to grow by 7.9% in August, compared to the same indicator last year, a poll carried out on Thursday by the International Republican Institute (IRI) for the BFMTV broadcaster showed.

The surge in prices for a number of products turned out to be significantly higher than the average inflation rate of 6.1%, with meat prices increasing by 28.7% and pasta by 19.8%, according to the BFMTV.

All types of stores will experience an increase in prices, including a 7.7% price surge in hypermarkets, 8.37% in small stores and 8.66% in stores that sell products of their own brand like Lidl and Aldi.

The annual increase in prices for poultry in France was 14.6%, for lamb 10.5%, pork 7.3%, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee).

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in early June that the country was at the peak of inflation, with the increase in consumer prices reaching 5.

2%. In July, annual inflation in France rose further to 6.1%, the highest level since July 1985.

France's trade deficit also reached a new record of 71 billion Euros ($70.7 billion) due to a sharp rise in energy prices and inflation.

The French Parliament adopted in August two packages of emergency measures to support the economy, including the indexation of social benefits by 4% from July 1. According to the government, this will allow to cope with rising prices in the country against the background of soaring inflation caused in part by the Western sanctions on Russia. The measures also included the stabilization of electricity and gas prices, an increase in additional payments to civil servants, fuel discounts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Parliament France Same Price June July August Gas From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Two Power Units of ZNPP Disconnected From Network ..

Two Power Units of ZNPP Disconnected From Network - Zaporizhzhia Regional Admini ..

21 seconds ago
 Nishan-e-Haider Hockey tournament to be played fro ..

Nishan-e-Haider Hockey tournament to be played from Aug 29

22 seconds ago
 KP Governor approves appointment of Dr Habib as Ch ..

KP Governor approves appointment of Dr Habib as Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent S ..

24 seconds ago
 New Dean Faculty of Agriculture at University of A ..

New Dean Faculty of Agriculture at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

25 seconds ago
 Matters related to agriculture, livestock sectors ..

Matters related to agriculture, livestock sectors reviewed in meeting

27 seconds ago
 Lavrov, UN Envoy for Syria Meet in Moscow

Lavrov, UN Envoy for Syria Meet in Moscow

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.