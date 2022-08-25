Grocery Prices in France Expected to Grow by Almost 8% in August - Poll

Grocery prices in France are expected to grow by 7.9% in August, compared to the same indicator last year, a poll carried out on Thursday by the International Republican Institute (IRI) for the BFMTV broadcaster showed

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Grocery prices in France are expected to grow by 7.9% in August, compared to the same indicator last year, a poll carried out on Thursday by the International Republican Institute (IRI) for the BFMTV broadcaster showed.

The surge in prices for a number of products turned out to be significantly higher than the average inflation rate of 6.1%, with meat prices increasing by 28.7% and pasta by 19.8%, according to the BFMTV.

All types of stores will experience an increase in prices, including a 7.7% price surge in hypermarkets, 8.37% in small stores and 8.66% in stores that sell products of their own brand like Lidl and Aldi.

The annual increase in prices for poultry in France was 14.6%, for lamb 10.5%, pork 7.3%, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee).

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in early June that the country was at the peak of inflation, with the increase in consumer prices reaching 5.

2%. In July, annual inflation in France rose further to 6.1%, the highest level since July 1985.

France's trade deficit also reached a new record of 71 billion Euros ($70.7 billion) due to a sharp rise in energy prices and inflation.

The French Parliament adopted in August two packages of emergency measures to support the economy, including the indexation of social benefits by 4% from July 1. According to the government, this will allow to cope with rising prices in the country against the background of soaring inflation caused in part by the Western sanctions on Russia. The measures also included the stabilization of electricity and gas prices, an increase in additional payments to civil servants, fuel discounts.