UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gross Value Addition Of Livestock Increased By 3%, Reached To Rs1, 505 Billion

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Gross value addition of livestock increased by 3%, reached to Rs1, 505 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Gross value addition of livestock increased by 3.0 and reached to Rs1,505 billion (2020-21) from Rs 1,461 billion (2019-20), an increase of 3.0 percent.

Over the years livestock has emerged as the largest sub sector in agriculture. The sector contributed 60.1 percent to the agriculture value addition and 11.5 percent to the GDP during FY2021, according the Economic Survey of Pakistan launched here Thursday.

More than 8 million rural families are engaged in livestock production and deriving more than 35-40 percent of their income from this source.

The government has renewed its focus on the livestock sector for economic growth, food security, and poverty alleviation in the country. The overall livestock development strategy resolves to foster "private sector-led development with public sector providing enabling environment through policy interventions".

The regulatory measures are aimed at improving per unit animal productivity by improving health coverage, management practices, animal breeding practices, artificial insemination services, use of balanced ration for animal feeding, and controlling livestock diseases.

To address investment related issue in the value added livestock export sector, government is considering to develop meat export processing zones, (for Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD), Peste des Petitis Ruminants (PPR), Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), facilitate setting up of modern slaughterhouses and introduce various schemes to facilitate access to finances.

The focus is on breed improvement for enhanced productivity, establishment of nucleus herd and identification of breeds that are well adapted to various agriculture climatic zones of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Influenza From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

33 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

36 minutes ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

54 minutes ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

1 hour ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.