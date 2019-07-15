UrduPoint.com
Ground Broken For Zameen Developments’ Latest Project ‘Zameen Ace Mall’ In DHA Islamabad

Mon 15th July 2019 | 02:13 PM



Project is a joint venture between Zameen Developments, Ace Group and UAE-based MIH Group. Zameen Ace Mall comprises shops, hypermarket, residential apartments and hotel apartments

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th July, 2019) : Zameen Developments organised the official groundbreaking ceremony for its first mixed-use project in Islamabad, titled ‘Zameen Ace Mall’, on Thursday, July 11.

The project is a joint venture between Zameen Developments, renowned Islamabad-based developer Ace Group, and UAE-based MIH Group. Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan and Ace Group CEO Usman Zafar Cheema were the guests of honour at the ceremony, which took place at the project’s site in Sector J, DHA Islamabad-Rawalpindi Phase II. The project’s on-site sales office was also inaugurated at the same time.

The project is set to feature high-end residential apartments and split-level penthouses, hotel apartments, and a full-scale mall featuring retail outlets, a hypermart, and a multiplex cinema. Other facilities include a swimming pool, sports bar, health and fitness club, fine dining decks, and dedicated car parking large enough to accommodate up to 800 vehicles at a time.

The 14-storey multipurpose building is being built on 20 kanals (10,000 square yards) of land on the main Sir Syed Boulevard of DHA Islamabad-Rawalpindi’s Phase II, and offers upwards of 800 units in the form of shops, residential apartments and hotel apartments.

“Zameen Ace Mall presents a refined combination of contemporary hotel, shopping, and living experiences.

It promises to promote the culture of mixed-use developments in the country with a view to optimizing available space, and will InshaAllah address a large gap in the national real estate development market,” said Khan.

Khan also said a further four projects were in the pipeline for Zameen Developments in 2019. “Two of our projects are already under construction in Lahore and Islamabad-Rawalpindi now, and we’re looking forward to launching another handful of projects around the country before the year is out. There are exciting times ahead,” he added.

“Ace Group’s partnership with Zameen Developments is a strategic endeavour aimed at maximizing the strengths of both companies,” said Cheema. “Pakistan is lagging behind in the region in the development of multipurpose buildings and this partnership aims to take this challenge head-on with well-planned residential and commercial projects,” he added.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan, Ace Group CEO Usman Zafar Cheema, Zameen.com Country Head Ahmad Bhatti, Senior Director - North Hasan Danish, Director Project Development Fahad Arif Khawaja, and other members of the companies’ senior management.

