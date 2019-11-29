Groundbreaking of 3 CPEC SEZs to be held within FY20: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar

(@imziishan)

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Friday said that the government had targeted to ensure ground breaking of three Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by end of current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Friday said that the government had targeted to ensure ground breaking of three Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by end of current fiscal year.

He said in order to accelerate industrialization and job creation, the government was increasing focus on development of special economic zones under CPEC.

In a tweet message he said "targeting ground breaking of first zone before end of December. InshaAllah 2 more within this fiscal year. One each in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab".

A day earlier, the minister directed a meeting ministry of planning to ensure the groundbreaking of the first SEZ project under CPEC at Faisalabad before the end of the Calendar year.

He also directed to achieve the goal of groundbreaking of Rashakai in KP and Dhabeji in Sindh within the current financial year.