Groundbreaking of KCR next month: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday said the groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) would take place by next month.

Chairing a meeting to review the latest status of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and Railways Freight Corridor projects here, Asad Umar directed Pakistan Railways to fulfill all the codal formalities at the earliest and ensure to make all the necessary arrangements for the groundbreaking of KCR infrastructure by September 2021.

During the meeting, the Minister was briefed on Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and informed that the KCR envisages construction of a 43-km long world-class affordable mass transit system using environment-friendly electric trains. Secretary Railway informed that the Karachi Circular Railway project was on track as per the timelines given by the ministry.

He said simultaneous work on Pakistan Peoples Party's components of KCR would result in months of time saving and completion of the project. So, the Railway shall expedite the consultation with P3A.

While discussing Freight Corridor project from Keamari / KPT to Pipri Marshalling Yard which envisages construction/ dualization/ up-gradation of 50-km dedicated freight corridor from Karachi Port to Pipri and included development of an Inland Container Depot/ Marshalling Yard at Pipri.

It was briefed that the Project was expected to facilitate 40 percent of the cargo meant to be transported upcountry. Further, the plan has been submitted to PPP Authority for its approval. Federal Minister Asad Umar directed that corridor must be designed to optimize the level-of-service outcome, and in addition to the financial costs, the destination time has to be reduced as well.

Asad Umar also directed all concerned officials to ensure the completion of the projects within the timelines, as these projects were crucial for the socio-economic well being of the people of Karachi.

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Secretary Planning, Secretary Railways, Chief Executive Officer PPP Authority, and senior officials of both ministries participated in the meeting.