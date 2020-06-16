UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Groundbreaking Of ML-1 Project Likely During FY21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:26 PM

Groundbreaking of ML-1 project likely during FY21

After approval of the historic railway project for up-gradation of main line (ML-1) from Karachi to Peshawar by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), the government is expecting that groundbreaking of the project would be held by February-March 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :After approval of the historic railway project for up-gradation of main line (ML-1) from Karachi to Peshawar by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), the government is expecting that groundbreaking of the project would be held by February-March 2021.

According to budgetary documents, the concessional financing agreement for landmark ML-1 project (estimated cost US$7.2 billion) is expected to be finalized in 2020, and subsequently, arrangement will be made for physical work to start.

The strategic project of ML-1 has been planned in the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The implementation period of the project is 9 years and will be executed in three phases. The project which aims at upgrading and dualizing the rail track from Peshawar to Karachi (1872 km) has a potential to create 174,000 direct jobs.

So far remarkable progress has been achieved on ML-1 project as. financing committee from both countries has been notified and several meetings held to finalize the concessional financial modalities for the project.

Meanwhile the government has allocated R 6 billion for the project under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

An official in the Planning Minister told this scribe that the allocation for the project would be increased in years to come as the physical work on the project would gain momentum.

He said that 90 percent of total cost of the project would be funded by China.

In total the government has allocated Rs 77 billion for various development projects under CPEC for the year 2020-21

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Peshawar China CPEC Progress 2020 From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Three Indian soldiers killed in clash with Chinese ..

13 minutes ago

Over 44,000 licences auto renewed in Dubai in firs ..

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases, deaths on rise in Eurasian coun ..

5 minutes ago

Macron to mark de Gaulle wartime speech with UK tr ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price increases Rs900 traded at Rs98,900 per ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges f ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.