Group Head Of Trade And Economy And Political Counselor At British High Commission Visits SCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Group Head of Trade and Economy and Political Counselor,Mahesh Mishra at the British High Commission on Wednesday visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi and Vice President (VP) Omer Khalid warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.

During the visit,Group Head of Trade and Economy and Political Counselor Mishra introduced a new development program designed by the UK to support Pakistani businesses involved in exports.

The program aims to enhance export capacity,foster innovation and facilitate greater access to international markets, particularly the UK.

Discussions during the meeting focused on potential collaborations,strategic goals and the pivotal role of Sialkot's export-oriented industries in the initiative.

The visit underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral economic ties and promoting sustainable trade practices for mutual benefit.

The meeting was attended by the President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman and Sialkot business Community.

