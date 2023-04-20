Group-IB Announces Withdrawal From Russian Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Singapore-based cybersecurity company Group-IB announced its withdrawal from the Russian market on Thursday after its CEO and co-founder sold his 10% stake in the entity's Russia-based business, which would operate in the country under the new brand F.A.C.C.T. (Fight Against Cybercrime Technologies).

"Group-IB ... announced today that it will no longer be present in the Russian market. This comes after Dmitry Volkov, co-founder and CEO, sold his stake in Group-IB's Russia-based business to the company's local management. Group-IB's branding and trademarks will not be permitted in Russia," the cybersecurity firm said in a statement.

The statement also said that the firm's branding and trademarks would "cease to be in operation in Russia by the end of 2023.

"

"At the same time, Group-IB co-founder Ilya Sachkov sold his stake (37.5%) in Singapore-based Group-IB Global Private Ltd. to members of the company's top management. The valuation of both transactions will remain undisclosed," the document read.

It added that Group-IB Global Private Ltd. was planning to continue its expansion in the Asia-Pacific and middle Eastern markets and establish digital crime resistance centers in Thailand and Saudi Arabia in 2023, and India in 2024.

Group-IB was founded by Ilya Sachkov and Dmitry Volkov in 2003 to conduct cybercrime investigations, incident response, and digital forensics.