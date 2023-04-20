UrduPoint.com

Group-IB Announces Withdrawal From Russian Market

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Group-IB Announces Withdrawal From Russian Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Singapore-based cybersecurity company Group-IB announced its withdrawal from the Russian market on Thursday after its CEO and co-founder sold his 10% stake in the entity's Russia-based business, which would operate in the country under the new brand F.A.C.C.T. (Fight Against Cybercrime Technologies).

"Group-IB ... announced today that it will no longer be present in the Russian market. This comes after Dmitry Volkov, co-founder and CEO, sold his stake in Group-IB's Russia-based business to the company's local management. Group-IB's branding and trademarks will not be permitted in Russia," the cybersecurity firm said in a statement.

The statement also said that the firm's branding and trademarks would "cease to be in operation in Russia by the end of 2023.

"

"At the same time, Group-IB co-founder Ilya Sachkov sold his stake (37.5%) in Singapore-based Group-IB Global Private Ltd. to members of the company's top management. The valuation of both transactions will remain undisclosed," the document read.

It added that Group-IB Global Private Ltd. was planning to continue its expansion in the Asia-Pacific and middle Eastern markets and establish digital crime resistance centers in Thailand and Saudi Arabia in 2023, and India in 2024.

Group-IB was founded by Ilya Sachkov and Dmitry Volkov in 2003 to conduct cybercrime investigations, incident response, and digital forensics.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Thailand Business Russia Company Same Saudi Arabia Market From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

5 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

12 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

13 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

15 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.