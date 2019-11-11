Group of junior trainee foreign diplomats visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :A group of junior trainee Foreign Diplomats from 14 friendly countries on Monday visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The tour was arranged by Foreign Services academy enabling the diplomats to exchange views of mutual interests with the members which would help in knowing the working of the chamber.

On the occasion, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik informed the visitors that promotion of bilateral linkages depends on better coordination, interaction and understanding among business communities of the countries which the diplomatic channels of all countries conveniently facilitate through mutual cooperation. The SCCI President pointed out that since birth Pakistan had always been keen to develop strong and cordial relations with all countries around the globe.

Ashraf underscored the need for strengthening linkages between private sectors of friendly countries for boosting two-way trade.

The SCCI President further informed the house that industrial city of Sialkot represents and industrial setup producing specialized products that were supplied to top brands and buyers of the world and the city was earning US 2.25 billion annually through exports and strengthening national economy.

Expressing the hope, he said that the meeting would result in promoting better understanding between business communities of the friendly countries and ensure enhancing trade and economic ties.

To make progress in trade activities, the SCCI President suggested that for active engagements of Chambers and Commerce which would act as resource base for exchange of information, exchange of trade delegations and participation in trade fairs and exhibitions would also help in promoting bilateral trade.