Growers Advised To Irrigate Wheat Crops Before Fungus Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 02:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Growers have been advised to irrigate their wheat crops before fungus attack.
In an advisory issued by agriculture department here on Sunday, it was said
that fungus attack was noticed in wheat crops in some areas till the end of
February 2025.
The wheat growers were asked to irrigate the standing crops
of wheat before it was infected with fungus.
The farmers were also advised to use pesticides if the wheat plants received
any fungus attack or they were attacked by insects.
