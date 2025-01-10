Open Menu

Growers To Be Motivated For Early Cultivation Of Cotton Crop

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 06:13 PM





FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A comprehensive awareness campaign will be launched for advance and seasonal cultivation of the cotton crop as the country's economy cannot be developed without cotton.

These views were expressed by Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu while presiding over a meeting at Agriculture House held to finalize the cotton cultivation plan.

He said that triple gene varieties would be preferably cultivated for advance cultivation of the crop. Only recommended varieties of seeds will be used for cultivation.

He said that in the context of climate change, more production is obtained from advanced cultivation. The production costs on this crop are also reduced and it is also less attacked by pests and diseases.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, consultant Punjab Agriculture Department Dr. Anjum Ali and Director Generals Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Ismat Kahlon, Dr. Abdul Qayyum and other officers.

