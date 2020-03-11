UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Growing Confidence In PM's Policies Boosts Remittances By 15 Percent: Spokesman For Finance Division, Omar Hamid Khan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:07 PM

Growing confidence in PM's policies boosts remittances by 15 percent: Spokesman for Finance Division, Omar Hamid Khan

Spokesman for Finance Division, Omar Hamid Khan on Wednesday said that due to the growing confidence in Prime Minister, Imran Khan Khan's economic policies and the resurgence in economic activity, workers' remittances in February increased by 15 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):Spokesman for Finance Division, Omar Hamid Khan on Wednesday said that due to the growing confidence in Prime Minister, Imran Khan Khan's economic policies and the resurgence in economic activity, workers' remittances in February increased by 15 percent.

In an tweet, the Spokesman said that the remittances in February 2020 stood at $1.8 billion, which is an increase of 15 percent over February 2019.

In July to February (2019-20), the remittances rose to $15.1 billion, with growth of 5.4 percent compared to same period of the last fiscal year, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the workers' remittances increased by 5.4 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, compared the corresponding period of last year, according to the latest data of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The workers' remittances received during July�February (2019-20) amounted to US $ 15,126.

5 million against the remittances of US $ 14,355.8 million received during July-February (2018-19), showing an increase of US $ 770.7 million.

On year-on-year basis, the remittances during February 2020 stood at US $ 1,824.3 million, showing an increase of US $ 242.6 million or 15.3 percent over remittance of US$ 1,581.

8 million received during corresponding month of last year.

However, on month-on-month basis, the workers' remittances in February 2020 decreased by US $ 83 million or 4.4 percent when compared to the remittance of US $ 1,907.32 million received during previous month (January 2020).

During February 2020, larger amounts of workers' remittances were received from Saudi Arabia (US $ 421.96 million), UAE (US $ 387.1 million), USA (US $ 333.5 million) and UK (US $ 253.5million) recording a decrease of 2.6 percent, 2.1 percent, 0.5 percent and 15.2 percent respectivelyas compared to January 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

USA Imran Khan Prime Minister State Bank Of Pakistan UAE Same United Kingdom Saudi Arabia January February July 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PML-N chanting PTI’s narrative for Shehbaz Shari ..

6 minutes ago

Asian markets lose early puff as virus uncertainty ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Reports Spike in Coronavirus Cases on 9th An ..

5 minutes ago

Tareen withdraws 20,000 tons sugar sale offer to U ..

23 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi p ..

24 minutes ago

Usman Wazeer's wish for a home fight to come true ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.