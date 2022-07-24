Growing over population to devour resources meant for development: Mian Kashif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The business community Sunday stressed the urgent need to arrest the trend of alarming growing population that will devour the plenty of resources meant for development and economic growth.

Speaking at a seminar in connection with the "World Population Day" Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq said over population creates the problems like unemployment, shortage of food, low per capita income, absence of capital formation, social and economic insecurity, increase population on land besides environment degradation.

He said the measures that are currently taken for education, housing, sustenance,health care, social amenities and protection to children are insufficient to meet the demands of a growing unchecked population.

He said higher life expectancy at birth and higher fertility rate combined together lead to growing population.

He said global life expectancy is close to 73 years while its 67 years in Pakistan and women continue to live longer than men.

He said the global average fertility rate is a little over two kids per women while it's three and half children in Pakistan.

He said population will definitely drop when fertility rates were checked through different incentives offered for lucrative living.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said population continues to grow globally and in Pakistan equally and there is still time to prepare for confronting this hovering imminent threat timely otherwise we will live poorer and more deprived lives.

Concluding he said if we get our priorities rightly implemented in true letter and spirit,we can be on right side of history for a major change towards better living for all.