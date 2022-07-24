UrduPoint.com

Growing Over Population To Devour Resources Meant For Development: Mian Kashif

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Growing over population to devour resources meant for development: Mian Kashif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The business community Sunday stressed the urgent need to arrest the trend of alarming growing population that will devour the plenty of resources meant for development and economic growth.

Speaking at a seminar in connection with the "World Population Day" Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq said over population creates the problems like unemployment, shortage of food, low per capita income, absence of capital formation, social and economic insecurity, increase population on land besides environment degradation.

He said the measures that are currently taken for education, housing, sustenance,health care, social amenities and protection to children are insufficient to meet the demands of a growing unchecked population.

He said higher life expectancy at birth and higher fertility rate combined together lead to growing population.

He said global life expectancy is close to 73 years while its 67 years in Pakistan and women continue to live longer than men.

He said the global average fertility rate is a little over two kids per women while it's three and half children in Pakistan.

He said population will definitely drop when fertility rates were checked through different incentives offered for lucrative living.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said population continues to grow globally and in Pakistan equally and there is still time to prepare for confronting this hovering imminent threat timely otherwise we will live poorer and more deprived lives.

Concluding he said if we get our priorities rightly implemented in true letter and spirit,we can be on right side of history for a major change towards better living for all.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage World Business Education Lead Women Sunday All Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

7 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

16 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

16 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

16 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.