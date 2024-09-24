Growing Trend Of Drug Addiction In Youths Is Alarming In Pakistan: Speakers
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Growing trend of drug addiction among youths is alarming in Pakistan as 250,000 people lose their lives per annum due to drug related issues in the country.
This was stated by the speakers while addressing the anti-narcotics awareness seminar arranged by the Department of Rural Sociology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Anti Narcotics Force and Anjuman Insdad-e-Munshiat – an NGO – at New Senate Hall UAF.
Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar, renowned psychologist and mental health expert said that besides traditional drugs, ice and internet video games addiction have also taken root in the society. He said that mal-trend of drug addiction has gained momentum in the society and causing anxiety and other diseases among the people.
He stressed the need of a massive awareness campaign against drug addiction and said, "We are collectively bound to take practical steps for making the society drug-free by promoting positive and healthy activities among the youths.
"
He said that anxiety and other factors led to drug addiction. "If we promote exercise, yoga and religious teachings in the society, we could succeed in improving mental and physical health of the people," he added.
Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Babar Shahbaz said that the parents should pay special attention to their children so that they can save them from drug addiction for greater national interest. He called for speed up efforts to end the drug addiction.
Chairman Rural Sociology Dr. Izhar Ahmad Khan said that the character building of students has been the special focus of UAF. He added, "We have to promote the culture of positive activities that will eliminate the evils including drug addiction as the curse of drugs has claimed many families."
Dr Naima Nawaz said that the nature has blessed our nation with immense abilities. If these abilities are directed towards positive issues, the country can progress rapidly, she added.
Dr Naveed Farah, Dr. Idrees, Dr. Atif and others also spoke on the occasion.
