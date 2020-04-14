Growth in Advanced Economies Projected at -6.1% in 2020, US at -5.9% - IMF

Economic growth in the world's advanced economies is expected to reach -6.1 percent as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest World Economic Outlook on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Economic growth in the world's advanced economies is expected to reach -6.1 percent as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest World Economic Outlook on Tuesday.

"Growth in the advanced economy group where several economies are experiencing widespread outbreaks and deploying containment measures is projected at -6.1 percent in 2020. Most economies in the group are forecast to contract this year, including the United States (-5.9 percent), Japan (-5.2 percent), the United Kingdom (-6.5 percent), Germany (-7.0 percent), France (-7.2 percent), Italy (-9.1 percent), and Spain (-8.0 percent)," the report said.