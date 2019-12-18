UrduPoint.com
Growth Of Russia's GDP In Nov Slowed Down To 1.6% From 2.3% In Oct - Ministry

Growth of Russia's GDP in Nov Slowed Down to 1.6% From 2.3% in Oct - Ministry

Russia's GDP growth in November slowed down year on year to 1.6 percent from 2.3 percent in October, it amounted to 1.3 percent for the first 11 months of 2019, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said in a review on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russia's GDP growth in November slowed down year on year to 1.6 percent from 2.3 percent in October, it amounted to 1.3 percent for the first 11 months of 2019, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said in a review on Wednesday.

"The GDP growth rate in November 2019, according to the Russian Economic Development Ministry's assessment, slowed down to 1.6 percent year on year (from 2.3 percent and 1.9 percent y-o-y in October and September, respectively). Since the beginning of this year, the GDP growth rate totaled 1.3 percent year on year," the ministry said.

