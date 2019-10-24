UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Growth Of US Petroleum Exports In First Half Of 2019 Falls To 13-Year Low - Energy Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:37 PM

Growth of US Petroleum Exports in First Half of 2019 Falls to 13-Year Low - Energy Dept.

US exports of petroleum products in the first six months of 2019 grew at the lowest rate in more than a decade, a decline attributed to slower global economic growth and lower output by US refineries, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) US exports of petroleum products in the first six months of 2019 grew at the lowest rate in more than a decade, a decline attributed to slower global economic growth and lower output by US refineries, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Thursday.

"In the first half of 2019, the United States exported an average of 5.47 million barrels per day (b/d) of petroleum products, an increase of 19,000 b/d (0.3%) from the first half of 2018 and the slowest year-over-year growth rate for any half year in 13 years," the report said.

Two factors that likely contributed to lower exports were lower US refinery runs in the first half of 2019 compared with the first half of 2018 and slowing global economic growth, which is limiting demand for petroleum products, the release added.

The report predicts continued growth in petroleum product exports such as gasoline and natural gas, albeit at a slower rate than in previous years.

Nevertheless, exports of petroleum products combined with crude oil exports will most likely result in the US becoming a net petroleum exporter during the present October-December quarter, according to the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Oil United States Gas 2018 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi assumes charge as Government ..

26 seconds ago

Naval Chief visits forward posts, appreciates leve ..

29 seconds ago

CAR Striving to Ensure Thorough Probe Into Murder ..

31 seconds ago

Senate body demands immediate withdrawal of Pakist ..

33 seconds ago

Pakistan cannot afford agitation in current scenar ..

6 minutes ago

Nine gamblers booked in Kohat

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.