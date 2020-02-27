UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GSP Demands Rs 414.735 Mln For Acquiring New Drilling Rigs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:03 PM

GSP demands Rs 414.735 mln for acquiring new drilling rigs

The Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) has demanded funds amounting to Rs 414.735 million in the next Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to advance the project of acquiring new drilling rigs and accessories

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) has demanded funds amounting to Rs 414.735 million in the next Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to advance the project of acquiring new drilling rigs and accessories.

"The new rigs will enable the GSP to execute projects involving drilling more efficiently and cost effectively within the scheduled time," according to an official data available with APP.

Sharing scope of the project, the GSP said it would help in boosting the efforts of exploration being made to develop the mineral, energy and water sectors, besides accelerating the pace of overall socio-economic development in the country.

The government had allocated Rs 416.535 million for the project in thePSDP 2019-20, out of which around Rs 166.614 million had so far beenreleased. The project is scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Water June Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ambassador Says Planned March 5 Visit of Burkina F ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Vice-President Contracts Coronavirus - Rep ..

2 minutes ago

European Trade Unions Mission Advises Kiev to Set ..

2 minutes ago

UK Mandate Sets Tight Timeline for Post-Brexit Tal ..

2 minutes ago

67 shops fined for overpricing, hoarding in Bahawa ..

8 minutes ago

Lahore High Court moved against inflated prices of ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.