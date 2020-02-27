GSP demands Rs 414.735 mln for acquiring new drilling rigs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) has demanded funds amounting to Rs 414.735 million in the next Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to advance the project of acquiring new drilling rigs and accessories

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) has demanded funds amounting to Rs 414.735 million in the next Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to advance the project of acquiring new drilling rigs and accessories.

"The new rigs will enable the GSP to execute projects involving drilling more efficiently and cost effectively within the scheduled time," according to an official data available with APP.

Sharing scope of the project, the GSP said it would help in boosting the efforts of exploration being made to develop the mineral, energy and water sectors, besides accelerating the pace of overall socio-economic development in the country.

The government had allocated Rs 416.535 million for the project in thePSDP 2019-20, out of which around Rs 166.614 million had so far beenreleased. The project is scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2021.