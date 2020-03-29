UrduPoint.com
GSP Demands Rs 519 Mln To Execute Four Projects In Next PSDP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 01:00 PM

GSP demands Rs 519 mln to execute four projects in next PSDP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) has demanded Rs 519.057 million to execute four projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-2021).

"Out of these projects, three are related to mineral sector and one project is meant for fuel sector, for which Rs 512.533 million and Rs 6.524 million have been demanded respectively in the next fiscal year," a senior official privy to petroleum sector development told APP.

The GSP, he said, wanted geological mapping of 50 Toposheets of 'outcrop area' of Balochistan province to maintain database for future exploration of the occurrences of metallic and non-metallic minerals potential, dimension stones, aggregates and limestone reserves for the industry at a cost of Rs 50.

130 million.

While, it demanded Rs 414.735 million allocations for acquiring drilling rigs along with accessories for the GSP aimed at executing drilling projects in an efficient and cost effective way.

Similarly, the GSP has also sought Rs 6.524 million funds for advancement in the project of exploration and evaluation of coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan province, besides Rs 67.036 million for establishment and strengthening of research laboratories at  the regional office in Peshawar.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy has recently approved the budgetary proposals of the Petroleum Division for incorporating in the PSDP 2020-21.

