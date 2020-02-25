GSP to establish, strengthen research labs in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) would establish and strengthen its research laboratories at Peshawar Regional Office to give a boost to the mining sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Accordingly, the GSP has proposed a two year Rs 96.456 million in the next Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and demanded Rs 67.036 million funds for its execution in the fiscal year 2020-2021, according to an official document available with APP.

The GSP, being responsible for geological mapping and mineral exploration, geological analysis and geo-engineering coding, was of the view that the KP and merged FATA had potential of 30 gigawatts of clean energy in the form of geothermal energy.

The field area under GSP Peshawar office is geologically rich as it contains abundant metallic and non-metallic minerals. "Consequently, there is a dire need for up-gradation and establishment of various research laboratories."The GSP said research activities like geological mapping, mineral exploration and investigation would be carried out more effectively and efficiently at the proposed laboratories of diverse nature as there was "great geological diversity of rock types."