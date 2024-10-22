GTVC Gulbahar imparts technical skills to 21 students of seminaries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Government Technical and Vocational Centre (GTVC) Gulbahar under the auspices of Prime Minister Youth Skills Programme completed a three-month skill development programme for the students of seminaries.

Ministry of Religious Affairs is also supporting the initiative of imparting skills to the boys and skills students of the religious seminaries.

Under the programme the institute imparted practical technical training to 21 students of different religious teaching institutes. Skill training certificates and cheques were also distributed in the participants of the training programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal of the Government Technical and Vocational Training Centre, Professor Saeed Ahmad said that holding of similar technical skills imparting programmes is essential for the students of both conventional educational institutes and religious seminaries.

He said that on one hand it will bring down unemployment and on the other hand will also enable the students of religious seminaries to earn honourable livelihood for their families.

On this occasion, the Regional Director Religious Education, Ismail Jabbar said that the participants of the training programme have also provided with financial assistance.

Similarly, president of Ittehad-ul-Madaris, KP chapter Maulana Shoaib expressed gratitude to both Federal and provincial governments for imparting technical skills to the students of the religious seminaries.

The Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Yasir Rasheed said that federal government often used to organized technical education and skills development programme for the students of religious seminaries .

In this connection, he said that so far 700 boys and girls students of religious seminaries from Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, and Peshawar division have been imparted skills in various trade including air-condition & refrigeration repairing, electrician, computer , beautician, fashion designing and tailoring to enable them to utilize their capabilities for earning livelihood.

