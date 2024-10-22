GTVC Gulbahar Imparts Technical Skills To 21 Students Of Seminaries
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Government Technical and Vocational Centre (GTVC) Gulbahar under the auspices of Prime Minister Youth Skills Programme completed a three-month skill development programme for the students of seminaries.
Ministry of Religious Affairs is also supporting the initiative of imparting skills to the boys and skills students of the religious seminaries.
Under the programme the institute imparted practical technical training to 21 students of different religious teaching institutes. Skill training certificates and cheques were also distributed in the participants of the training programme.
Speaking on the occasion, the Principal of the Government Technical and Vocational Training Centre, Professor Saeed Ahmad said that holding of similar technical skills imparting programmes is essential for the students of both conventional educational institutes and religious seminaries.
He said that on one hand it will bring down unemployment and on the other hand will also enable the students of religious seminaries to earn honourable livelihood for their families.
On this occasion, the Regional Director Religious Education, Ismail Jabbar said that the participants of the training programme have also provided with financial assistance.
Similarly, president of Ittehad-ul-Madaris, KP chapter Maulana Shoaib expressed gratitude to both Federal and provincial governments for imparting technical skills to the students of the religious seminaries.
The Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Yasir Rasheed said that federal government often used to organized technical education and skills development programme for the students of religious seminaries .
In this connection, he said that so far 700 boys and girls students of religious seminaries from Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, and Peshawar division have been imparted skills in various trade including air-condition & refrigeration repairing, electrician, computer , beautician, fashion designing and tailoring to enable them to utilize their capabilities for earning livelihood.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
More Stories From Business
-
Cutlery exports increase 6.60% to $15.268 mln in 1st quarter1 hour ago
-
SECP alerts Public to fraudulent investment/ deposit taking platform2 hours ago
-
Turkish vehicle registrations rise 13.8% in first nine months of 20232 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency rates4 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer departs for Saudi Arabia to participate in MIPF 20244 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 20247 hours ago
-
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning18 hours ago
-
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-2519 hours ago
-
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students18 hours ago
-
KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA19 hours ago
-
'Textile & Leather Exhibition' Texpo 2024 to commence from Oct 2319 hours ago