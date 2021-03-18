Guangdong carbon market closes flat

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 35.01 yuan (5.38 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Thursday, keeping flat as Wednesday, at the China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

A total of 213,610 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Thursday, with a turnover of about 5.73 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 174.6 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 3.63 billion yuan.