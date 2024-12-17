Guangdong carbon market closes flat

(@FahadShabbir)

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Carbon emissions allowances closed at 44.53 Yuan (about 6.19 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, keeping flat as Monday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 149,488 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday with a turnover of 6.75 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 229.11 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 6.63 billion yuan.