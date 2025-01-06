Open Menu

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Flat

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Carbon emissions allowances closed at 40.69 Yuan (5.55 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Monday, kept flat as Friday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 27 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Monday with a turnover of 1,102.48 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 229.7 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 6.7 billion yuan

More Stories From Business