UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:11 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 43.51 yuan (about 6.66 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Monday, 0.35 percent up from Friday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 43.51 Yuan (about 6.66 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Monday, 0.35 percent up from Friday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 17,708 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Monday, with a turnover of 770,439 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 197.15 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 4.

5 billion yuan.

On Monday, the market also traded 908,200 tonnes of China Certified Emissions Reductions (CCER), which are companies' voluntary reduction of emissions achieved via means such as afforestation or employing clean energy technologies.

The carbon market in Guangdong covers all companies whose annual carbon dioxide emissions surpass 20,000 tonnes from the province, except those in Shenzhen, which has a separate market. So far, more than 240 enterprises in sectors of power generation, steel, cement, petrochemicals, paper making and aviation have been included.

Activities on the market are reflective of the industry's emissions control cost in Guangdong, a manufacturing powerhouse and big energy consumer in China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Guangzhou Buy December Market All From Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Soaring Covid rate prompts fresh fears in Germany

Soaring Covid rate prompts fresh fears in Germany

7 minutes ago
 Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Cust ..

Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Customer Experience

16 minutes ago
 Cambodia rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive for ..

Cambodia rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive for 5-year-olds with China's Sinov ..

7 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka begins booster dose roll-out against COV ..

Sri Lanka begins booster dose roll-out against COVID-19

7 minutes ago
 China's Shijiazhuang reports six COVID-19 cases

China's Shijiazhuang reports six COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 Bulgaria Halts Gas Supplies to Serbia, Romania, Hu ..

Bulgaria Halts Gas Supplies to Serbia, Romania, Hungary After Pipeline Rupture

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.