Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 05:38 PM

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 54.54 yuan (about 8.55 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, 2.48 percent up from Friday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 54.54 Yuan (about 8.55 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, 2.48 percent up from Friday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 25,000 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday, with a turnover of 1.36 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

