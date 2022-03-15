UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 05:42 PM

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 77.45 yuan (12.15 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, up 2 percent from Monday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

A total of 23,057 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday, with a turnover of 1.78 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 202.3 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 4.78 billion yuan.

