Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 04:08 PM

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 77.87 yuan (12.23 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Friday, up 2.45 percent from Thursday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 77.87 Yuan (12.23 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Friday, up 2.45 percent from Thursday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 18,000 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Friday, with a turnover of 1.4 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

