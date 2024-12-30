Open Menu

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Carbon emissions allowances closed at 41.83 Yuan (5.82 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Monday, 1.46 percent up from Friday at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 100,103 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Monday with a turnover of 5,364,308 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 229.693 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 6.66 billion yuan.

