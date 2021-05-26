UrduPoint.com
Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:45 PM

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 39.49 yuan (6.18 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Wednesday, 1.30 percent down from Tuesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 39.49 Yuan (6.18 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Wednesday, 1.30 percent down from Tuesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 439,714 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Wednesday, with a turnover of about 13.06 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 183.91 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of about 3.96 billion yuan

