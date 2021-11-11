UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:42 PM

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 43.5 yuan (about 6.8 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Thursday, 0.78 percent down from Wednesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

A total of 7,949 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Thursday, with a turnover of 345,810.24 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 197.18 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 4.5 billion yuan.

