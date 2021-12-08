UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Wed 08th December 2021

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 47.3 Yuan (about 7.44 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Wednesday, 0.46 percent down from Tuesday at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 5,655 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Wednesday, with a turnover of about 267,475 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded around 197.87 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of about 4.

53 billion yuan.

On Wednesday, the market also traded 241,786 tonnes of China Certified Emissions Reductions (CCER), which are companies' voluntary reduction of emissions achieved via means such as afforestation or employing clean energy technologies.

The carbon market in Guangdong covers all companies whose annual carbon dioxide emissions surpass 20,000 tonnes from the province, except those in Shenzhen, which has a separate market. So far, more than 240 enterprises in sectors of power generation, steel, cement, petrochemicals, paper making and aviation have been included.

Activities on the market are reflective of the industry's emissions control cost in Guangdong, a manufacturing powerhouse and big energy consumer in China.

