Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 05:15 PM

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 53.85 Yuan (8.5 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Thursday, down 5.71 percent from Wednesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 537,020 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Thursday, with a turnover of 21.88 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 199.55 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 4.60 billion yuan.

